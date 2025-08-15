Response to “Precedent, Lungu’s Burial Site and the Cost of HH’s Daily Trekking” by Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma





Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo- LLB



Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma’s article is a textbook example of political distraction and false equivalence. To compare the burial of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a matter of national heritage ,with where President Hakainde Hichilema chooses to reside is not only misleading but deliberately designed to confuse the public.





As a matter of fact the burial of a former head of state at Embassy Park is not a luxury or preference; it is a national tradition established to unite Zambians, preserve history, and honour our leaders in one dignified resting place. Lungu’s burial is about national symbolism and continuity, not personal convenience.





The attack on President Hichilema over his residence is nothing more than cheap political point-scoring.



The law does not compel a president to live in Nkwazi House, and the decision to operate from his private home is made in consultation with state security agencies.





It must be understood that security costs exist whether the president is in Nkwazi House or not, the motorcade, escorts, and police presence are standard operational requirements for any head of state in Zambia.





Suggesting that HH’s residence choice is “wasting public money” is a desperate attempt to fabricate scandal where none exists.





What the writer conveniently hides is that Nkwazi House is outdated and in need of major rehabilitation. Past presidents have endured its limitations, but HH has taken a modern approach by ensuring his operational base meets current security, efficiency, and logistical standards.





The real scandal is not where HH lives , it is the politicisation of a former president’s burial, turning a solemn national event into a partisan circus. Those opposing the burial at Embassy Park are the ones undermining unity, not the President Hakainde Hichilema.





Precedent is not a blanket rule to be applied blindly. The tradition of burying presidents at Embassy Park is a matter of national record, the choice of residence is an administrative decision. To equate the two is intellectually dishonest and politically motivated.

President Hichilema has consistently put the nation’s interests first, and no amount of twisted logic will erase the fact that burying President Lungu at Embassy Park is the right and unifying thing to do.