RESPONSE TO REV. NDHLOVU, UPND HAS RESTORED ORDER, UNITY, AND THE RULE OF LAW



By Tobbius C. Hamunkoyo-LLB



Rev. Ndhlovu’s call for unity is welcome, but it must be grounded in truth. Under PF, Zambia was at its lowest point, cadres controlled bus stops and markets, police officers were beaten in public, and violence became a daily tool of politics.





Whole regions were mocked and discriminated against, corruption scandals multiplied, and the Kwacha collapsed to record lows. Opposition leaders, journalists, and civil society could not freely operate, while ordinary citizens lived in fear of abductions, gassing, and harassment by political thugs. That was the Zambia PF left behind.





Today, under UPND, things are different. Cadres have been removed from markets and bus stops, law and order has returned, and the police now operate without cadre interference.





There is no longer violence against officers or the humiliation of state institutions by political thugs.



Tribalism has been addressed through inclusive appointments, with all tribes represented in government, and no group being victimized.





President Hakainde Hichilema has deliberately chosen unity, showing that Zambia belongs to all 73 tribes equally. This is a sharp contrast to PF’s divisive politics of hate and exclusion.





Opposition leaders such as Sean Tembo, Harry Kalaba, Fred M’membe, KBF, and Saboi Imboela can now hold press briefings and conferences without cadres storming the venues to beat them up.





Public gatherings are no longer disrupted by political thugs, and opposition leaders walk home freely after criticizing government. Under PF, such freedoms were almost impossible, with opposition rallies banned, radio stations threatened, and the media silenced.





Today, civic space has been restored, and Zambians can express themselves without fear of violence. This is the essence of democracy, and it is one of UPND’s greatest achievements in only four years.





Yes, challenges remain, but the truth is clear, PF left behind violence, corruption, division, and economic collapse, while UPND is rebuilding the country on the pillars of peace, unity, and fairness. Zambia is no longer a country of cadres and fear, but one where citizens, regardless of tribe or political party, can enjoy their rights. If unity is to save our democracy, let us acknowledge honestly that PF destroyed that unity, and it is UPND that is now restoring it.