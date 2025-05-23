Response to Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma’s Commentary- Cosmas Chileshe

Response to Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma’s Commentary



By Cosmas Chileshe



As a member of the UPND Media Team, I am committed to addressing public discourse with clarity and respect. Commentaries by Ms. Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma have raised concerns that warrant a factual and measured response. Ours is to correct the record and speak for the millions who refuse to be misled by relentless cynicism disguised as patriotism.





You question my motives. Let me make mine clear: I stand not for a paycheck, but for progress. I speak not to spin, but to push back against coordinated misinformation that seeks to erase the very real strides this government is making in rebuilding a broken nation.





Let’s be clear—your attacks are not against me. They are against a democratically elected government that inherited a hollowed-out economy, captured institutions, and a culture of impunity. But somehow, you expect miracles in three years.





On the economy—you lament rising costs. So do we. That’s why we’ve negotiated historic debt restructuring deals, stabilized the kwacha after global shocks, and made strategic investments in agriculture and energy to build resilience. Yes, people are struggling. But the difference is this government is actually doing something about it, not looting in the dark while citizens suffered in silence.





On the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, you claim it’s a muzzle. Yet here you are, free to write, publish, and criticize. What you call repression is actually restraint. No one has knocked on your door. But if you advocate for an unregulated digital wild west, say it plainly.





Corruption? We are not defending it—we are cleaning it up. What your article omits is that under the UPND, senior officials have been investigated and removed, not shielded. No administration in our recent history has shown such willingness to confront corruption from within. The medical aid scandal you referenced? Investigations are active. The theft did not begin in 2021. We are the ones finally exposing it.





On justice, the UPND administration respects the independence of the judiciary and is committed to upholding justice. Allegations of corruption are taken seriously, with mechanisms in place to investigate and address misconduct. The government encourages transparency and accountability across all sectors.





If there was wrongdoing, let the courts decide—not columnists playing judge, jury, and editor-in-chief. Unlike the past regime, we do not interfere with judicial independence, even when it is inconvenient.





As for violence and cadreism, we condemn it in all forms—regardless of who the victim is. But it’s disingenuous to suddenly invoke peace when the previous administration weaponized state power and perfected political violence for a decade. We are dismantling that legacy, not repeating it.





Ms. Ngoma, you speak as though the UPND has failed because Zambia hasn’t transformed overnight. That’s not failure. That’s the reality of reform. Transformation is not a headline—it is hard, slow, uncomfortable work. This government is doing it, and we make no apology for that.





You write with conviction, but conviction does not equal truth. You call it speaking truth to power. I call it echoing a tired narrative designed to undermine reform before it can take root.





This government is not collapsing. It is confronting. It is correcting. And it is committed—to the Constitution, to transparency, and to the people of Zambia.





You say Zambia does not belong to the UPND. On that, we agree. It belongs to all of us. And this administration was elected by the Zambian people to serve—not silence them.





You may continue your commentary. That is your right. But don’t mistake our refusal to shout back as weakness. We choose action over outrage, reform over rhetoric, and truth over theatrics.





Cosmas Chileshe

Media Team

United Party for National Development (UPND)