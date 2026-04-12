RESPONSE TO THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE PRESS STATEMENT ON INTERNAL RECRUITMENT

I have taken note of the statement issued by the Zambia Police Service regarding the so-called “internal recruitment exercise and staffing measures.” While the statement attempts to justify the process, it raises more questions than answers and deepens public concern over transparency, accountability, and the integrity of our national security institutions.

At a time when Zambia must strengthen public trust in its institutions, the decision to conduct a recruitment exercise in secrecy under the guise of “internal adjustments” is both questionable and unacceptable. Recruitment into the Police Service is a matter of national interest, not a private administrative affair to be handled behind closed doors.

Zambians have every right to ask: why the secrecy? Why is this process not being subjected to the same level of transparency as seen in other public sector recruitments, such as those conducted in the health sector? When processes are concealed, suspicion naturally arises. What is being hidden? Who exactly is being recruited, and under what criteria?

The explanation that positions were offered to individuals from a previous database and internal civilian staff does not sufficiently address concerns of fairness. Without public oversight, such processes are vulnerable to abuse, favouritism, and corruption. This undermines meritocracy and risks compromising the professionalism of the Police Service.

Furthermore, given that Zambia is only a few months away from national elections, any opaque recruitment into the security sector raises serious national security concerns. There is a legitimate fear among citizens that such actions could be used to manipulate state institutions for political advantage. Zambia cannot afford to go down a path where security wings are perceived to be tools of partisan interests.

As Zambia Must Prosper, we firmly believe that transparency is not optional, it is a fundamental requirement of good governance. The integrity of the Police Service must be protected at all costs, and that begins with open, accountable, and verifiable recruitment processes.

We therefore call upon the Police Service Commission and all relevant oversight bodies to:

• Immediately halt the ongoing recruitment exercise;

• Institute an independent investigation into the process;

• Ensure that any recruitment going forward is conducted in a fully transparent, merit-based, and publicly verifiable manner.

Zambians deserve a Police Service that is professional, impartial, and beyond reproach. Anything less threatens not only public confidence but the very foundation of our democracy.

We caution against any attempts to introduce questionable methods or “formulas” that undermine the will and trust of the people. Zambia must remain a nation governed by fairness, openness, and the rule of law.

The people of Zambia are watching, and they demand answers.

Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF)

President, Zambia Must Prosper