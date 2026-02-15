BREAKING: “REST IN POWER, SAVE!” , Chamisa’s Explosive Memo to Tsvangirai Rocks Zimbabwe





Zimbabwe’s embattled opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has penned a dramatic and deeply emotional memo to the late founding father of the opposition, Morgan Tsvangirai declaring that the struggle they began together has grown even more brutal.





In a letter addressed “Dear Save,” Chamisa claims the forces that hounded Tsvangirai are now “more rabid, more brazen, and entirely rogue.” He alleges systematic repression: beatings, arrests, demonisation and a total blackout from state media outlets including Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and state-run newspapers.





Chamisa paints a grim picture, elections “rigged,” rural communities terrorised, food allegedly weaponised against dissenters. He claims members of his movement have been bribed to sow division, while others have been recalled from Parliament for refusing to toe the line.





In a bombshell passage, Chamisa details what he describes as multiple attempts on his life from Mutare to Hurungwe recounting dramatic escapes on motorbikes, on foot, and even hiding in the boot of a car to evade roadblocks.





He further accuses authorities of using the courts to seize the party he co-founded with Tsvangirai, stripping it of its headquarters, structures and finances. Now, he says, there are fresh plans to amend the Constitution including ending direct presidential elections and extending terms of office.





Despite it all, Chamisa insists he will not retaliate in hatred. “Hatiputsi Sungano. Tiri pachirangano,” he writes vowing unity, faith and inevitable victory.





“I may not have a party,” he declares, “but we have the citizens.”





With a rallying cry of “WE THE CITIZENS!”, Chamisa closes defiantly: “Change will come. Victory is certain. Rest in power, Save.”