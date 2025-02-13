Restoring Democracy: The Urgent Need for a Fair and Independent Zambian Parliament- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Restoring Democracy: The Urgent Need for a Fair and Independent Zambian Parliament



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Parliament is meant to be the heart of democracy—a place where elected representatives debate national issues, hold the executive accountable, and pass laws that serve the interests of the people. Unfortunately, in Zambia today, Parliament has been reduced to nothing more than a circus, hijacked by UPND cadres masquerading as Speakers, who are more interested in pushing the government’s agenda than upholding democratic principles.



Speakers Who Serve the Executive, Not the People



The role of the Speaker and their deputies is to ensure that parliamentary debates are conducted fairly and that all members, regardless of political affiliation, are given equal opportunities to represent their constituents. However, under the current administration, these presiding officers have completely abandoned their neutrality. Instead of maintaining order and upholding the integrity of the House, they have become enforcers of the executive’s agenda, shutting down opposition voices and protecting the ruling party from accountability.



Time and again, opposition MPs are unfairly targeted, their motions blocked, and their contributions dismissed under flimsy procedural excuses. Meanwhile, UPND MPs and ministers are given free rein to say and do as they please, even when their statements lack substance or relevance to the issues affecting ordinary Zambians.



A Parliament That Silences Dissent



In any properly functioning democracy, Parliament should be a space for robust debate. The opposition plays a crucial role in questioning government policies, exposing corruption, and providing alternative solutions. However, in Zambia today, opposition voices are treated as enemies rather than partners in governance.



The systematic attempts to undermine the opposition in Parliament—through biased rulings, selective application of standing orders, and threats of disciplinary action—are signs of a government that fears scrutiny. Instead of facing tough questions and providing answers to the people, the executive is using Parliament as a rubber stamp to approve its decisions without challenge.



The Erosion of Parliamentary Integrity: The Miles Sampa Debacle



What is even more worrying is how the integrity of Parliament has been eroded under this administration. A prime example is how Speaker Nelly Mutti handled the internal Patriotic Front (PF) wrangles, particularly regarding the Leader of the Opposition and Chief Whip.



On 24th October 2023, Miles Sampa, with the help of the UPND government, held a bogus convention where he single-handedly declared himself PF president. Following this, Sampa sent communication to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Madam Nelly Mutti, stating that he, together with his “Secretary General,” Mr. Morgan Ng’ona, had decided to change the Leader of the Opposition from Hon. Brian Mundubile to Robert Chabinga and the Chief Whip from Hon. Stephen Kampyongo to Anthony Mumba.



The legitimate PF leadership, recognizing the fraudulent nature of Sampa’s convention, immediately took the matter to court to stop him from masquerading as PF president. They also communicated through their legitimate Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, to inform the Speaker that no changes should be made to the opposition leadership in Parliament, as the party had not made any changes and the matter between Sampa and the legitimate PF party was before the courts of law.



However, Speaker Nelly Mutti ignored this and went ahead to enforce Sampa’s illegal changes, effectively siding with the UPND-backed faction. Instead of allowing legal matters to be resolved by the judiciary, the Speaker took it upon herself to interpret the law, exposing her bias and turning Parliament into an extension of the UPND government.



But in a dramatic twist of fate, Sampa later fell out of favor with President Hakainde Hichilema, and their once-cozy relationship turned sour. This meant that everything Sampa was going to communicate to Parliament was no longer going to be considered, as it was no longer in the UPND’s political script.



A perfect example of this came when Sampa later wrote to the Speaker, requesting another change in the opposition leadership—this time replacing Robert Chabinga with Madam Kampamba Mulenga as Leader of the Opposition and Anthony Mumba with Madam Brenda Nyirenda as Chief Whip.



Surprisingly, this time around, the Speaker refused to implement Sampa’s request! The same Speaker who had previously acted with speed when Sampa was serving UPND’s interests suddenly found procedural excuses not to effect these changes. Why? Because Sampa was no longer useful to UPND’s agenda!



This blatant double standard exposed the Speaker’s bias and proved that her decisions are politically motivated rather than legally grounded. It also confirmed that Parliament is being run based on the UPND’s convenience rather than established democratic principles.



The Weaponization of the Speaker’s Office



The office of the Speaker, which is supposed to be an impartial institution that safeguards the integrity of Parliament, has now been reduced to a political tool for advancing the ruling party’s interests. The Speaker has become the primary enforcer of the UPND’s will, making Parliament a hostile environment for the opposition.



Instead of allowing fair debate and constructive criticism, the Speaker’s office has been used to:



Unjustly suspend opposition MPs under flimsy pretexts.



Block important motions that could hold the government accountable.



Refuse to acknowledge legal challenges that do not favor the ruling party.



Enforce UPND-backed leadership changes in opposition parties while ignoring internal democracy.



The weaponization of the Speaker’s office poses a grave threat to Zambia’s democracy. If Parliament can no longer serve as an independent institution, where will Zambians turn for justice?



Beyond Parliament: A Threat to National Unity



The dysfunction of Parliament does not only impact politicians—it affects every Zambian. When Parliament is reduced to a political battlefield where opposition voices are silenced, critical national issues go unaddressed. Key problems such as poverty, corruption, healthcare failures, and joblessness are ignored in favor of petty political power struggles.



Furthermore, this erosion of parliamentary independence undermines national unity. A Parliament that operates as an extension of the ruling party alienates millions of Zambians whose voices are no longer represented. This fuels political divisions and erodes public confidence in democratic institutions.



If this trend continues, Zambia risks descending into an era where democratic governance is merely symbolic, while real power remains concentrated in the hands of a few. This is a dangerous path that could lead to increased political instability and public disillusionment.



Conclusion: Restore Parliamentary Dignity



How I wish the Zambian Parliament could function normally—a place where all MPs, regardless of party affiliation, are allowed to speak freely and hold the government accountable without fear of intimidation. Democracy thrives when institutions operate independently, and Parliament should not be turned into an extension of State House.



The actions of Speaker Nelly Mutti and her deputies have damaged the credibility of Parliament and have set a dangerous precedent for Zambia’s democracy. If Parliament becomes nothing more than a tool for the ruling party, then democracy itself is under attack.



Zambians are watching, and history will judge those who have chosen to sacrifice parliamentary integrity for political expediency. The Speaker’s role is to preside over Parliament fairly, not to advance the interests of the ruling party.



It is time to restore dignity, fairness, and true democracy to our National Assembly before it loses all credibility. The people deserve a Parliament that truly represents them—not one that serves the interests of those in power.



Only by returning to true democratic principles can Zambia move forward as a just and fair society. The time for change is now.