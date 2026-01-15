RESULTS UPDATE: CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION

CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION – RESULTS UPDATE
Polling Station: Mazunzo/A/5
Twatasha Primary School 05
Stream
Constituency: Chawama
Election Type: Parliamentary By-Election
Source: ECZ (Official Results)
CANDIDATE RESULTS SUMMARY
No. Candidate Name Party Votes
1 Mulenga Davison CF ___21
2 Musukuma Ntazana LM ___0
3 Mutete Mohammad NCP ___02
4 Muunda Morgan UPND ___57
5 Mweenya George IND ___06
6 Ndiweni Alfred M. EPP ___01
7 Nundwe Bright B. FDD ___66
8 Phiri James NDC ___
9 Siatwaambo Elijah IND ___04
VOTING STATISTICS
• Total Registered Voters: ____890______
• Total Votes Cast: ___157
• Rejected Votes: ______01____
• Valid Votes: __________
Polling Stations Counted: ___ / ___
Status:
☑ Counting Ongoing / ☑ Final Results Declared