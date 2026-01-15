RESULTS UPDATE: CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION –

0

CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION – RESULTS UPDATE
‎Polling Station: Mazunzo/A/5
‎Twatasha Primary School 05
‎Stream

‎ Constituency: Chawama
‎ Election Type: Parliamentary By-Election
‎ Source: ECZ (Official Results)




‎CANDIDATE RESULTS SUMMARY

‎No. Candidate Name  Party   Votes


1 Mulenga Davison CF ___21
‎2 Musukuma Ntazana LM ___0
‎3 Mutete Mohammad NCP ___02
‎4 Muunda Morgan UPND ___57
‎5 Mweenya George IND ___06
‎6 Ndiweni Alfred M. EPP ___01
‎7 Nundwe Bright B. FDD ___66
‎8 Phiri James NDC ___
‎9 Siatwaambo Elijah IND ___04





‎VOTING STATISTICS

‎• Total Registered Voters: ____890______
‎• Total Votes Cast: ___157
‎• Rejected Votes: ______01____
‎• Valid Votes: __________

‎ Polling Stations Counted: ___ / ___


‎ Status:
‎☑ Counting Ongoing / ☑ Final Results Declared


