RETIRE HICHILEMA FOR DIVIDING ZAMBIA, URGES MSONI



ALL People’s Congress Party President Nason Msoni says President Hakainde Hichilema has succeeded with his mission of dividing the country and must retire in August.





Msoni told The Mast in an interview following his successful division of the country, Hichilema had squandered his entire political career and had therefore personally asked for retirement.





“But the logic of time has proved those who were skeptical about his ambition that after all they were right that this man was going to divide our country and he has succeeded,” he said.





Msoni said Hichilema’s every political statement contained divisive language. He said Zambians could no longer trust Hichilema because they had already lost interest in him.





Hichilema has created a very dangerous atmosphere of regionalism where children from one region could now insult adults from other regions and use derogatory language without remorse knowing they could not be arrested.





“This is the works and the outcome of Mr Hichilema’s presidency, that young children from one region are insulting elders from other regions. What kind of a country has he he created? This is uncultured,” Msoni said.





He urged the Zambian people to give Hichilema the red card in August and build a new Zambia of unity and peace.



“That is not the Zambia we grew in. And certainly that’s not the Zambia we want our children to grow in. We cherish a Zambia that is kind. A Zambia in which citizens work together in unison. So, we think that we have the biggest assignment as citizens in August,” Msoni said.





He urged the Zambian people to list all politicians with divisive language starting with Hichilema and retire them from politics in August.





“Ensure that you identify anyone seen to be inimical to public good, to public interest, and ensure he is quickly stopped before he creates a problem. It is easier to create a problem than to resolve a problem of a nation that is at war with itself,” Msoni said.





He said Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND) did not have the capacity to rule the country.





“We have wasted five years. Five years of our time has gone down the drain. He has nothing to point at, which he [Hichilema] can say ‘I have done this, I’ve built this, I’ve built that’ and so forth. So in a way, he has squandered the opportunity to prove that he is up to the job,” Msoni said.





He encouraged Zambians to retire Hichilema in August.



And Msoni has warned that if the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) fails to act professionally in the August 13 general election, the country should brace itself for serious problems.



The Mast