RETIRED BOXER ESTHER PHIRI TO ESTABLISH BOXING GYM FOR GIRLS

ZAMBIAN boxing legend Esther Phiri has announced plans to set up a boxing gym at a cost of 15 million Kwacha, aimed at identifying and supporting young female talent.

Phiri said her vision is to nurture champions among girls, just as she was empowered by the late Anthony Mwamba. She noted that the gym marks her official return to the sport, serving as motivation for girls to pursue boxing as a career.

To raise funds for the project, Exodus Boxing Promotion Stable will host a 10-round bout on February 27, 2026, where Phiri will face South Africa’s Sandra Almeida.

Her coach, Isaiah Chilufya, commended the initiative, saying the gym will empower many girls who are eager to take up the sport.

ZNBC