RETIRED NURSES ASSOCIATION LAUNCHED



Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Elias Mubaga has commended retired Nurses and Midwives for launching the Retired Nurses and Midwives Association.





Mr Mubanga says a Nurse once retired just like any other employee needs to continue to sustain themselves.



He said the launch is the beginning of many journeys ahead





ZANIS reports that Mr Mubanga was speaking last night when he graced the launch of the Retired Nurses and Midwives in Zambia.





Meanwhile, President of the newly launched Association, Regina Yeta explained that the Association was formed to support retired Nurses in the form of capacity building so that they can sustain themselves individually and as a group.



Zanis