RETURN OF VEDANTA A CRIMINAL UNDERTAKING- HON MUSUKWA

…………says it is payback time for the UPND to the institutions they worked with during election campaigns.

Lusaka………7th September, 2023 [Smart Eagles]

The handing back of Konkola Copper Mines-(KCM) to Vedanta is simply payback time for the UPND, Former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has said.

Speaking when he featured on 5Fm’s burning issue, Hon Musukwa insinuated that the UPND were supported by such institutions prior to the 2021 General Elections hence they feel the need to return the favor.

He said the action taken by the Government is therefore a reckless criminal undertaking against the people of Zambia.

Hon Musukwa said the move can only be propagated by ill motives, corruption and is not in the interest of Zambians or Thousands of workers.

Hon Musukwa said the government has just mortgaged the people’s asset to ensure that those who have interest are serviced.

He said this is because Vedanta has no technical capacity including financial prowess to resolve the challenges at the mines.

“It is payback period and has nothing to do with Zambians. We knew this decision would be made because our colleagues in the UPND have no option, they were blackmailed because of legacy issues surrounding the elections. They were working in Collusion with some of these institutions. So now they feel the need to pay back,” he stated.

Hon Musukwa has reminded the people that the problem of Vedanta was an investor’s problem and not Government at that time.

“The action by PF against Vedanta cannot be classified as political cause there are many other investors in the mining industry who were not engaged like Vedanta. The bottom line is government refused to be patronized by Vedanta but rather engaged them on a serious business platform…….,” Hon Musukwa said.

Meanwhile, Hon Musukwa has charged that Vedanta will most likely not fulfill most of the commitments made.

He said the K2,500 will be paid, but they have forgotten that the challenges of the miners are way beyond the K2,500.

Hon Musukwa has challenged Vedanta to pay suppliers and contractors at once.

He said even the $1 billion dollars investment must be paid in one goal because it is a drop in an ocean based on the mines value.

“What these guys are going to do, they are now going to start looking for money, no wonder they are saying that it will take three months,” he said.

He has also noted that if Vedanta works differently, credit must be given to the Patriotic Front for making it realize that workers interests come first.

“If there is any action that Vedanta will take in the interest of the workers, mining contractors and Suppliers then it must be credited to the PF having taken action earlier which taught Vedanta a lesson to behave themselves as an investor.

The Former Mines Minister said is therefore unfortunate that the same Unions that called for Government to take action against Vedanta are the ones that propagated for its comeback.