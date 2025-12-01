REV. GODFRIDAH SUMAILI ENDORSES MAKEBI ZULU FOR PF PRESIDENCY

SUMAILI ENDORSES MAKEBI ZULU FOR PF PRESIDENCY



FORMER Religious Affairs Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has endorsed Makebi Zulu for the PF presidency.





Meanwhile, Zulu has asked the Church to pray for politicians so that they can unite.



Zulu has also donated 100 bags of cement towards the completion of St John UCZ congregation in Kabwe.





Speaking during a church service, Sunday, while inviting Zulu to the pulpit, Rev Sumaili endorsed him as the incoming PF president.



“I’m so, so humbled, what a great honour for me to stand here and invite to the pulpit a man that I respect so much. A man that has distinguished himself in service, a man that I can say has shown loyalty and faithfulness to our nation. Honour your father and your mother so that it can go well [with you], so that you live long on earth. Allow me to invite Honourable Makebi Zulu, our incoming president of the Patriotic Front,” said Sumaili.





And Zulu said a lot could be achieved when people unite.



“The Bible tells us that if people unite, it means they have agreed that it’s God who sent Jesus. So if we don’t unite, then we are saying that God did not send Jesus. So man of God, we are asking that you should be praying for us. The Church, please pray for us who are in politics so that we can be one, so that we unite. If we unite, then we are saying God is the one who sent Jesus. If we unite, can there be tribalism in Zambia? If we unite, can we start discriminating against each other? There will be no such things. Meaning we are spreading the gospel,” he said.





“It’s possible to grow together but not in unity. But the reason it is said that we grow together in unity is because there is a lot that we can achieve as a people if we unite. Right now we are building the church here, so if we don’t unite, we will not manage. When God saw the children of Israel building the Tower of Babel, he said ‘these people have united and they are both speaking one language, if we don’t stop them, they will reach heaven’. Even us, if we speak one language, if we unite and no one stops us, we will reach heaven. We will manage to build the House of God”.





Zulu encouraged Christians to participate in politics so that truth and unity could prevail.



“But my encouragement is let’s continue praying for politicians, and some of us, I’m asking you man of God, allow them to participate in politics. Because it is said that politics is a dirty game, it’s because it’s dirty people that go into politics, not that politics is a dirty game. All of you here are very good people. When good people join politics, politics will be nice. The Bible says a person must be truthful, so if we join politics, can we lie? We can’t. So please pray for us that many children of God may participate in politics, then truth, unity and many other good things will prevail,” Zulu said.





“Because the Bible says blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord. So the reflection of a Godly nation is also in its leadership, that’s the reflection of the oneness that we are talking about. So what we are going to do together is show oneness. Let’s unite so that we do God’s work and we shall participate”.





Furthermore, Zulu said when he becomes the eighth Republican President next year, he would build the National House of Prayer.



“Next year there will be [a House of Prayer], we will build the [National] House of Prayer. You are going to be part of it because we are one. This year we are building this church, we are going to build it together because we are one,” said Zulu.



News Diggers