Rev Mulenga urges Zambians to register and vote out what is not working





By Chinoyi Chipulu



Former Ndola Pastors’ Fellowship chairperson Rev Chilekwa Mulenga has called on the church to pray for electorates to carefully examine candidates and vote for those with hearts to sincerely serve the people.





And Rev Mulenga has urged electorates in the country to prepare for the 2026 general elections by registering as voters in order to change what was not working in the country.





In a statement to Daily Revelation, Rev Mulenga urged the church to pray for voters in order for them to vote for leaders who were better and able to stand up for the values that citizens cherished. He stated that a vote was the only weapon people could use to fight and win against bad leaders





