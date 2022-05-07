REVELATION BY THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICE COMMISSION OVER DEFRAUD OF REVENUE BY STAFF IS A WAKE UP CALL FOR UPND GOVERNMENT__ KANEMA

…..As he urges the Government to clean the system the same way markets and bus stations have been cleaned.

UPND North Western province Youth chairperson Mr Bruce Kanema has expressed displeasure and concerns by the revelation of the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) Chairperson Mr Ackson Sejani who disclosed that the Government has unearthed a scam in which Councils are being defrauded of revenue.

Few days ago, the Local Government Commission Chairperson Mr Ackson Sejani disclosed that a scam has been uncovered in which staff in the revenue departments of

local authorities are conniving to defraud their councils.

The Local Government Service Commission named the officers involved as cashiers, revenue officers, chief accountants and those in the Information Communication and Technology department.

But Mr Bruce Kanema said it was unfortunate that even when the Cadres have been removed from bus stations and markets, the Councils have been failing to deliver to the expectations of the public because of their old habits of stealing.

He stated that UPND Government should not treat some of these officers in the system with white groves because they will make UPND Government work under very difficult conditions but better to be shown an exit door.

Mr Kanema said the patriotic Front Cadres have remained in the system hence doing the criminal activities to paint UPND Government black like they have no capacity to deliver.

Mr Kanema has called on the UPND Government to wake up and screen these Government institutions like the way the Local Government Service Commission has done in order for the UPND Government to deliver to the expectations of the people of Zambia.

Mr Kanema has thanked the Local Government Service Commission Chairperson Mr Ackson Sejani, Local Government Service Commission vice Chairperson Mr Brian Ndumba and the executive Members for showing the way and doing what the people of Zambia have always wished to see and that the youths in North Western Province will support the Commission for it’s approach to clean the system.

He stated that the happenings at the Ministry of Local Government should trickle down to other Ministries for the sake of better Services to the people of Zambia.

(C) FALCON NEWS