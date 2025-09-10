REVEREND SUMAILI ADVISED TO AVOID MAKING MISLEADING STATEMENTS AGAINST HH 

SUMAILI ADVISED TO AVOID MAKING MISLEADING STATEMENTS AGAINST HH
Members of the clergy in Lusaka have advised former National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili, to avoid making misleading statements against President Hakainde Hichilema.
This follows an article published in a media in which Ms. Sumaili is quoted as saying that the current administration has achieved nothing since assuming office.
Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Reverend Moses Lungu dismissed the remarks as unfounded.
Reverend Lungu said it is unfortunate that such comments were coming from a member of the clergy, who he said should be seen to offer encouragement and prayers for those in leadership.
Rev. Lungu among the achievements of the UPND administration is the successful debt restructuring, the free education policy, and the recruitment of teachers and healthcare workers.
He also pointed to the increased Constituency Development Fund -CDF-, which he said is having a tangible impact in communities across the country.
ZNBC
These are the true men of God who dont see things with a political lense. People like Sumaili are not even real Christians. She was a leader of an organization called Christians for Lungu which in itself is unchristian. Sumaili is a pure Bitch that got used to getting free stolen money from Govt. She is a posh and expensive frustrated grandmother. A greedy devil hiding behind the collar.