REVEREND SUMAILI ADVISED TO AVOID MAKING MISLEADING STATEMENTS AGAINST HH 

SUMAILI ADVISED TO AVOID MAKING MISLEADING STATEMENTS AGAINST HH





Members of the clergy in Lusaka have advised former National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili, to avoid making misleading statements against President Hakainde Hichilema.





This follows an article published in a media in which Ms. Sumaili is quoted as saying that the current administration has achieved nothing since assuming office.



Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Reverend Moses Lungu dismissed the remarks as unfounded.





Reverend Lungu said it is unfortunate that such comments were coming from a member of the clergy, who he said should be seen to offer encouragement and prayers for those in leadership.





Rev. Lungu among the achievements of the UPND administration is the successful debt restructuring, the free education policy, and the recruitment of teachers and healthcare workers.



He also pointed to the increased Constituency Development Fund -CDF-, which he said is having a tangible impact in communities across the country.



ZNBC