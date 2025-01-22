REVIEW OF ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW TOOL FOR NATIONAL TRANSFORMATION – JUSTICE MINISTER



Government has expressed confidence that the review of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 is not just a legal instrument, but a tool for national transformation.





Speaking at the National Stakeholder Consultative Workshop on the Review of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012, Acting Minister of Justice Honourable Collins Nzovu said that the review of the Anti-Corruption legal framework will help safeguard the nations integrity and ensure that future generations inherit a society founded on good governance, on the rule of law, and transparency.



Hon. Nzovu noted that the review of the Anti-Corruption law demonstrates Governments commitment to good governance, and the protection of public resources



He said that Government is committed to engaging all relevant stakeholders in the consultation process to ensure that the revised Act is comprehensive and inclusive





Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Commission Acting Director General Mrs. Monica Chipanta Mwansa has commended the various stakeholders that have collaborated with the Commission in reviewing the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.



“On this journey of reviewing the Anti-Corruption law, we have partnered with various stakeholders. Together, we seek to address the evolving landscape of anti-corruption efforts, responding not only to the challenges of today but also anticipating those of tomorrow,” she said.





And Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice Ambassador Isabelle Lemba noted that the National Consultative Meeting is expected to ensure that Governments policy direction in fighting corruption meets the needs and expectations of the people of Zambia.



And Germany Ambassador to Zambia Anne Wagner-Mitchell said that the consultation process on the Anti-Corruption Act should allow for a deep reflection on how to strengthen a law, with the goal to effectively combat corrupt practices in all its forms.





“It is my sincere hope that the consultation workshop will be meaningful and impactful – that it will build consensus on the process and content of what needs to be reviewed and culminate in an inclusive and enhanced anti-corruption law which not only addresses current and emerging issues but also promotes the rule of law, integrity, and accountability,” she said.





Last year, Cabinet approved the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was a significant move towards advancing the National Policy on Anti-Corruption. Following this approval, the Anti-Corruption Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, Zambia Law Development Commission engaged other stakeholders who included civil society groups, faith based organisations and the private sector to make submissions regarding the review of the law.