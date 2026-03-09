Reza Pahlavi, the United States backed exiled Iranian Crown Prince positioning himself for return as King amid US attempts to overthrow current regime.





BY ZWELI MARTIN DLAMINI

Swaziland News,9th March 2026



MBABANE: Reza Pahlavi is the Iranian exiled Crown Prince based in the United States (US) who has been urging Iranians to protest and overthrow the current Islamic Government.



The exiled Crown Prince is the son of the late Iranian King Mohammad Reza Pahlavi who died in exile in Cairo-Egypt in 1980 after being overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.



Between 1953 and 1979, the Iranian autocratic regime under King Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, enjoyed close diplomatic relations with the United States and the US was importing oil while protecting the Iranian Monarchy.



But in 1979, the Islamic Revolution led Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini erupted and overthrew the Monarchy amid severe economic inequality and political repression.



Around May 1979 and shortly after the King and his family fled to exile, the revolutionary Iranian Government established a military known as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the revolutionary military was established by Ayatollah Khomeini to protect the new Islamic Government, act as a counterweight to the regular armed forces and secure the revolution from internal and external threats.



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is ideologically driven and answerable directly to the Supreme Leader as the Head of State, the US was ‘kicked out’ after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the new Iranian Government established relations and supplied oil to countries that include China and Russia among other key diplomatic allies.



While in exile in the US, Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has been opposing the current Iranian Government, urging the citizens to overthrew the current Iranian regime.



The Crown Prince is believed to be enjoying US backing under the current United States President Donald Trump administration to take over, restore diplomatic relations and prioritize the interests of the United States.

