RFK Jr.’s campaign suggests he may drop out and join forces with Trump

The campaign of US Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has revealed he may drop out to join forces with Republican Party presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

RFK Jr’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan says their campaign is considering dropping out and supporting former President Trump to avoid a Kamala Harris presidency.

The entrepreneur and attorney admitted there are two paths for the RFK campaign to go down, one being to stay in the race and create more legitimacy for independent presidential candidates or to suspend its run and endorse Trump, which could give him the lift he needs to beat Harris in November.

“We are taking a very serious look at making sure that the people that have corrupted our fair and free democracy do not end up in the office,” she said on an episode of the “Impact Theory” podcast posted Tuesday, August 20.

“Is the risk of a Harris-Walz presidency worth us staying in?” she asked podcast host Tom Bilyeu.

The tech entrepreneur discussed claims that Kennedy Jr. is a “spoiler candidate,” telling the host that she put “tens of millions of dollars” into the campaign to win the presidency. “We didn’t want to be a spoiler. We wanted to win. We wanted a fair shot.”

However, she accused the DNC of sabotage.

“They have banned us, shadow-banned us, kept us off stages, manipulated polls, used lawfare against us, sued us in every possible state, they’ve even planted insiders into our campaign to disrupt it and to create actual legal issues for us,” she said.

Shanahan, a former Democratic donor, added she is “so disappointed” she ever helped the Democratic Party.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, we draw somehow more votes from Trump. Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and, you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision,” she said.

“Not an easy decision,” Shanahan added.

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Kennedy Jr. reached out to Harris’ team to discuss the possibility of working inside a future Cabinet. However, the candidate denied the report during a recent livestream town hall event.

“That’s fake news,” he said last week, adding, “I didn’t ask Kamala Harris for a Cabinet position, but I’ve reached out to all the candidates. I’ve met with some.”

Shanahan denied the report during the podcast as well, stating, “Those are the MSN [mainstream news] just taking something and spinning in a way that makes, you know, their chosen political group look good. Fake news.”