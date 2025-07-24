RHODA NJOVU AND KATUNDU LUMWEKA ARRESTED FOR PRODUCTION AND CIRCULATION OF OBSCENE MATERIALS.





The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that two individuals that were apprehended in connection with the production and circulation of obscene material, an offence contrary to the provisions of the Penal Code have been formerly arrested and charged. These are:

Accused (1):



Name: Katundu Lumweka

Age: 33 years

Residential Address: Bwacha Compound, Kabwe

Occupation: Sergeant, Zambia Correctional Service

Accused (2):

Name: Rhoda Njovu

Age: 31 years

Residential Address: House No. 54, Ngwerere Road, Roma, Lusaka

Occupation: Staff Sergeant, Zambia National Service

Brief Facts of the Case:



It is alleged that the two accused persons jointly produced an obscene video and shared the same through the WhatsApp messaging platform to one of their contacts.



Following investigations, the duo has been jointly charged and arrested for one count of Production of Obscene Matters or Things Contrary to Section 177(1)(a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Additionally, Rhoda Njovu has been charged with a second count of Circulation of Obscene Matters or Things Contrary to Section 177(1) (b) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Both accused persons are currently in police custody awaiting the granting of Police Bond.



We wish to remind members of the public that the production, possession, and circulation of obscene material remains a criminal offence under Zambian law, and those found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Rae Hamoonga

