‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Heads to Zimbabwe

Entrepreneur Nigel Chanakira is gearing up to host Robert Kiyosaki, a globally renowned American motivational speaker and author, best known for his best-selling personal finance book, Rich Dad, Poor Dad.

Nigel Chanakira Hosts Robert Kiyosaki in Harare

On Thursday, 14 August 2025, Chanakira shared the exciting news on his verified X account, announcing that Kiyosaki will visit Harare, Zimbabwe, for a one-day event. The founder of the now-defunct Kingdom Bank expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming talk and revealed that Kiyosaki will be joined by top professionals from Zimbabwe’s wealth management sector. He encouraged his followers to secure tickets early to avoid missing out.

“I’m delighted to be hosting the world-renowned Robert Kiyosaki, who is an American entrepreneur, investor, educator, and author best known for his personal finance book, Rich Dad Poor Dad. He will be flanked by my globally respected professional colleagues in the wealth management arena. Get your tickets soonest to avoid disappointment,” Chanakira said.

How Much is a Ticket to Robert Kiyosaki’s Event in Zimbabwe?

According to the promotional poster, Kiyosaki will speak in Harare on Saturday, 6 September 2025, under the theme Making Money Make Sense. The event will take place at Celebration Centre in the upscale Borrowdale suburb. Standard tickets are priced at US$50 and provide access from 9 am to 1 pm, while VIP tickets cost US$150 and include a Meet and Greet Luncheon, the Cash Flow Game, and full access to the venue from 9 am to 4:30 pm. Chanakira also confirmed that an online option will be available soon, following requests from followers who cannot attend in person.

I’m delighted to be hosting the world renowned Robert Kiyosaki who is an American entrepreneur, investor, educator, and author best known for his personal finance book, Rich Dad Poor Dad. He will be flanked by my globally respected professional colleagues in the wealth management… pic.twitter.com/k2E9akIT9S — Nigel MK Chanakira (@nigelchanakira) August 14, 2025

Mixed Reactions from Zimbabweans

The announcement sparked mixed reactions from Zimbabweans online. While some celebrated the opportunity to attend a world-class motivational event, others criticised the ticket prices and questioned the value of such motivational talks.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Bryanpawas:

These motivational what what they are just useless.

@SpartahTheStoic:

My friends and I from the ghetto can’t afford tickets to attend, but we’ll come over and wait in the parking lot for a chance to take a picture with Kiyosaki. I hope the security won’t be too tight. My wish is to attend. Can anyone please buy me a ticket?🥲

@Poshai400:

You have earned my respect more than you did.

@_munhumutema:

I would love so much to be there if l had the $50 investment.