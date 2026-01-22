RICHARD BWALYA CALLS FOR PEACE AHEAD OF THIS YEAR’S GENERAL ELECTIONS.





By Pride Nyirenda



UPND Member in Luanshya District, Richard Chanda Bwalya, has urged all Zambians to uphold peace and unity as the nation moves toward the 12th August 2026 General Elections. He said the peace Zambia has enjoyed since 1964 is a result of sacrifices made by the country’s forefathers and must be protected for the benefit of future generations.





Mr. Bwalya stressed that political differences should not divide citizens or turn them into enemies. He noted that belonging to different political parties does not justify hatred or violence, and called for constructive debate focused on national development and the common good of all Zambians.





He further encouraged citizens to remain resilient and resolve their differences through dialogue, while appealing to the three church Mother Bodies to continue praying for the nation.





Meanwhile, Mr. Bwalya raised concern over the situation in the district, particularly the area known as Cambodia, where trading structures meant for commercial use are now being occupied as residential dwellings.

He warned that if the matter is not addressed urgently, it could develop into an unplanned compound in the coming years, and urged the Luanshya Municipal Council and other relevant authorities to intervene in the matter.



Roanfm Newsroom