Rick Ross Impressed by Harare, Considers Buying Property in Zimbabwe

American rap mogul Rick Ross is reportedly considering acquiring property in Harare after spending several days in the capital, where he headlined performances and attended high-profile sporting events.

According to Harare City Council, the Grammy-nominated artist was impressed by the city’s atmosphere and hospitality, prompting him to express interest in investing in real estate locally.

High-Profile Welcome in the Capital

During his stay, the music mogul met civic and political leaders, including Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume. He was introduced to the mayor by businessman and legislator Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya, who invited the rapper to Zimbabwe.

Rick Ross first made a brief appearance at the Harare Sports Club during the kit unveiling ceremony for Premier League champions Scottland FC, drawing excitement from fans and local football stakeholders.

Main Show at the Hypodrome

The following evening, the award-winning artist delivered his headline performance at the Hypodrome in Braeside, where fans turned out in large numbers to see the global star live on stage.

The show marked one of the biggest international music events hosted in Harare this year.

Star Attraction at Rufaro Stadium

Rick Ross rounded off his visit with an appearance at Rufaro Stadium for the Castle Challenge match between Scottland FC and Dynamos FC. Thousands of supporters packed the stadium as Scottland secured a commanding 5-0 victory.

He was accompanied by prominent businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, Sakupwanya and several dignitaries, including Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri and multiple city councillors.

Potential Boost for Investment Image

Rick Ross’s interest in acquiring property in Harare is being viewed as a positive signal for the city’s investment appeal. While no official details have been confirmed, his remarks have already generated excitement among fans and business leaders alike.

As the superstar concludes his visit, Harare’s leaders have extended their welcome, expressing hope that his connection with the city could extend beyond entertainment to long-term investment.