Rick Ross says he’s willing to squash the beef with Drake

American rapper, Rick Ross has made it clear that he’s open to ending his feud with Drake if the right gesture is made.

During a new appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, the Miami rapper said the beef was never that deep to begin with and suggested it wouldn’t take much to make peace. “Real n*s stay real,” Ross said in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. “Was it something really deep? Nah. F that, though. But if it’s real, it’s real—and that’s what it is.”

He even joked about what it would take to bury the hatchet: “You never know, if a n***a send me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one. Send me a white Belaire and I’ll take a picture with you.”

This isn’t the first time Ross has addressed the feud. He previously spoke about it during an episode of Caresha Please with Yung Miami. “He mentioned my name, and that’s a no-no,” Ross explained. “Don’t do that, especially when it ain’t about no real sh*t. But when you do that, okay then: this is how we gonna play.”

He added that he doesn’t let the tension with Drake affect him personally. “I can wake up every day and say ‘BBL Drizzy’ or some old sht, while I’m smoking a joint, listening to the waterfalls and all that sht, looking at the birds fly off. That sht easy for me… I ain’t losing no sleep over none of that sht.”

The feud between the two former collaborators began last year after Drake’s diss track “Push Ups” leaked online. In it, Drake took shots at Ross’s age and questioned his relevance. Ross responded with his own diss track, “Champagne Moments,” where he accused Drake of using ghostwriters and undergoing cosmetic surgery. He also reminded fans that Drake had once called him his “favorite person to rap with.”