RIFT EMERGES BETWEEN MAKEBI ZULU AND WILLAH MUDOLO AMID PF LEADERSHIP AMBITIONS





A once-cordial relationship between aspiring Patriotic Front (PF) presidential candidate Makebi Zulu and South Africa-based businessman Willah Joseph Mudolo has collapsed, following Zulu’s decision to publicly declare his intention to contest the PF presidency.





Sources familiar with the development reveal that Mudolo felt blindsided and angered by Zulu’s announcement, which he interpreted as a betrayal, especially given the financial support he had extended to Zulu and his associates. The fallout has escalated quickly, culminating in Mudolo ordering Zulu and Daniel Siwo—former Senior Private Secretary to the late President Edgar Lungu—to vacate their accommodation at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Johannesburg. The rooms had been paid for by Mudolo.





Following the incident, both Zulu and Siwo returned to Zambia and have since intensified campaign activities in support of Zulu’s PF presidential bid.





Mudolo, meanwhile, has expressed deep frustration over what he describes as exploitation by several PF officials. He argues that figures such as Zulu, Mumbi Phiri, and former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila used his resources during their engagements in South Africa but are now avoiding communication with him.





According to sources, Mudolo has accused the trio of deceitful conduct, claiming they were only drawn to him because of his financial capacity rather than genuine political partnership.





In a turn of events, Mudolo has shifted his political focus and is now seeking to launch his own bid for the PF presidency—and ultimately, the Republican presidency. To bolster his prospects, he has approached former Presidential Political Advisor Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba to serve as his political consultant.





Mudolo is also exploring alliances with individuals he perceives as principled and independent-minded citizens. Among those he is targeting for political counsel are governance activist Brebner Changala and political commentator Zyambo, as he positions himself ahead of the 2026 General Election.





The internal dynamics within the PF continue to shift as aspiring candidates and power brokers manoeuvre for influence, signalling what may become an intense and unpredictable race for the party’s top position.



By Thomas Jere