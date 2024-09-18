RIFTS WITHIN UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS, THE DOUBLE STANDARDS UNVEILED



By Chanoda Ngwira F



Within the United Kwacha Alliance(UKA) Council of Presidents, a troubling trend has emerged, revealing stark double standards in the treatment of members based on their political affiliations and alliances. It appears that individuals championing the political cause of Zambians through the promotion of President Edgar Lungu are swiftly labeled as enemies of the Alliance, while those openly critical of Lungu, such as Saboi Imboela, are seemingly granted immunity from repercussions.



This glaring inconsistency has not gone unnoticed, with figures like Harry Kalaba and Jackson Silavwe who have previously feasted on members of Lungu’s Patriotic Front (PF), escaping censure despite their actions.



The evident desperation to combat the PF and its leader Edgar Lungu, along with the brazen reprisals against those who have openly endorsed Lungu’s candidacy for the UKA presidency, foretell a storm brewing within the alliance. Such a volatile situation, marked by internal strife and underhanded tactics, is akin to a ticking time bomb, set to detonate and leave a trail of bruises in its wake.



The failure to address these festering tensions and the preferential treatment extended to certain members within the UKA Council of Presidents only serve to exacerbate the growing rifts and foster an environment of discord and distrust.



It is becoming increasingly apparent that the UKA Council of Presidents has normalized a culture where members are permitted to undermine and sabotage their fellow alliance counterparts with impunity.



The alarming pattern of members like Saboi Imboela – SI openly disparaging the PF and Edgar Lungu while facing no consequences, coupled with instances of Kalaba and Silavwe pillaging PF supporters without reprimand, underscores a systemic issue of selective accountability and ethical lapses within the alliance. This slippery slope of unchecked discord and subversion is poised to lead the UKA down a treacherous path, ultimately fracturing the very foundation it was built upon.



As conflicting interests continue to clash and personal agendas overshadow the collective vision of the UKA, the seeds of discord sown within the alliance threaten to engulf its members in a storm of chaos and division. If left unaddressed, these double standards and internal power struggles are poised to culminate in a damaging implosion that could irreparably harm the unity and integrity of the Council of Presidents. The time for introspection and reform is now, lest the UKA find itself torn asunder.



(Chanoda Ngwira is a Public Administrator, Teacher, Former Trade Unionist, Public Speaker, Politician, Writer and Political Commentator. For private engagements, email; orisonconsult@gmail.com or chanodangwira@yahoo.com)