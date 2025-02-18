Rihanna Shows Up At ASAP Rocky’s Trial With Their Kids As Closing Arguments Start

The family of musician, A$AP Rocky, was solidly behind him as closing arguments began in his trial.

According to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, his longtime partner, Rihanna, was spotted walking into the courtroom this morning with their two young children in tow.

Cuniff added that one of the children had a pacifier in his mouth upon entering.

Rocky could reportedly face up to 24 years behind bars if convicted. He’s accused of shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli in 2021, but he insists that he was using a prop gun unable to fire real bullets and that he was simply firing a warning shot because he was allegedly being followed. ‘

“Despite his ability to do so legally, he didn’t want to carry a real gun for fear that he would either injure someone or himself,” his lawyer Joe Tacopina explained earlier in the trial.

As for Rihanna, this isn’t the first time she’s been spotted cheering on her partner in court.

She was first seen in attendance late last month, reportedly looking serious as she sat in the front row. At the time, she did not have her and Rocky’s children with her. Rihanna has also been seen out and about with Rocky on various occasions outside of court amid the trial.

In an earlier report, A$AP Rocky reportedly turned down a plea offer of 180 days in jail involving the alleged shooting of his former friend, Terell Ephron.

Had the rapper had pleaded guilty to one of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, he would’ve received a seven-year suspended sentence with three years on probation. Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, maintains that the firearm, seen in surveillance footage, was a prop gun carried for security purposes.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office claims that during a confrontation in Hollywood on November 6, 2021, Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, aimed a firearm at Ephron and shot twice in his direction. Ephron sought medical attention at a local hospital for his knuckles, which he claims were grazed by bullets, before flying back to New York.