Rihanna Spotted At Recording Studio in New York; Fans React

Rihanna fans are suggesting the singer will release a new album soon. The rumor began this week after the Umbrella composer was seen entering a recording studio in New York City.

While some followers thought she had started work on a new compilation, others said she could be recording for her role in an upcoming Smurfs movie. The mother of two has yet to respond to any of the speculations.

Reports indicate Rihanna was cast as Smurfette in the upcoming movie. But it’s not clear if she was recording any soundtrack.

The singer’s last album, ANTI arrived in 2015; no wonder her followers are yearning for hear her new songs.

Despite her parenting role at the moment, she had clearly stated her desire to make new music.

“I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the [new] album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio,” she told an entertainment outlet in 2024.

She had also talked about “where her heart is” at a public event in her hometown last yeat, which raised the possibility that she may be permanently done with music.

“Obviously music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me,” the Umbrella hit singer said in a speech during her Fenty Beauty event in Barbados.

“And I was able to create in ways that were sincere and genuine and organic and authentic to the things that I loved,” she said, reminding people that all of her business endeavors are based on things she truly wanted to pursue.

Prior to this, the superstar congratulated Kendrick Lamar on his selection as the headline artiste for the 2025 Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

She said Kendrick deserved the nomination, and she looked forward to his exciting performance.

Rihanna made the remarks when she appeared on the Entertainment Tonight show, discussing a wide range of issues.

“…It’s a diamond on a ring finger, honey, it’s meant to be. It’s Kendrick Lamar. He deserves it. I cannot wait to see it… “Kendrick is the one that’s supposed to do it right now. We should never doubt him. He’s an amazing artist, top tier…He brought so many