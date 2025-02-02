Rihanna’s appearance at A$AP Rocky’s trial revealed in court sketches

Rihanna supported her partner A$AP Rocky as she arrived at court on Thursday, January 30, with him amid his criminal trial in downtown Los Angeles, as he faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

The Grammy-winning artist and fashion mogul, 36, for the second day in a row, made headlines for her stylish appearance in court.

The AP reported that she ‘[outshined] key testimony’ in the case, which stems from a shooting her boyfriend, 36, stands accused of.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has entered not guilty pleas to a pair of felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in connection with the November 2021 shooting in Hollywood, California of his one-time friend, A$AP Relli.

Rihanna, who shares two children with A$AP Rocky, 36 – RZA, two, and Riot Rose, one, again was seated between A$AP Rocky’s mother Renee Black, and sister Erika B. Mayers.



The Barbados-born superstar was ‘again brought into the courtroom surreptitiously before most of the rest of the audience’ Thursday, according to the AP, as she was clad in a white top and gold earrings.’

Court sketches indicated she had large hoop earrings with her black locks down and parted during the legal proceedings, as TMZ reported she donned a ‘button-up white top, skinny black tie, black work pants and black pointy pumps.’

A$AP Rocky was seen headed toward court in a black trench coat over a navy blue suit with black shoes.

On Wednesday, the fashion mogul donned an all-black ensemble of a coat with buttons, a purse, and gold jewellery in the outing, sources told People Wednesday.

Rihanna also wore her hair to the side and donned black-framed glasses at one point to focus on footage displayed during Wednesday’s hearing.

Thursday’s hearing was again marked by ‘contentious’ exchanges between A$AP Rocky’s accuser A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, and defence attorney Joe Tacopina.

On Wednesday, A$AP Relli ‘repeatedly demanded to know why’ Tacopina had taken a certain line of questioning, leading Judge Mark S. Arnold to recess the case so A$AP Relli’s attorney could instruct him how to answer the questions in a manner appropriate for the court.

At one point, A$AP Relli yelled at A$AP Rocky, ‘You did this to yourself!’ to which A$AP Rocky did not respond.

The judge admonished him, ‘Do not talk to the defendant!’ to which he defended himself, ‘He’s staring at me!’