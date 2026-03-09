Rihanna’s LA mansion struck by gunfire

Pop superstar Rihanna’s Los Angeles home came under gunfire on Sunday afternoon. Reports say the singer was inside the mansion during the incident.

The shooting occurred shortly after 13:00 in the Beverly Hills area. According to the Los Angeles Times, a suspect fired around ten shots from a vehicle. The vehicle reportedly stopped across the street from the property.

Authorities quickly responded to the scene after the shots were fired.

Bullet Pierces Wall of the Property

At least one bullet pierced a wall of the residence. Local station KTLA reported the damage inside the property.

Rihanna lives in the home with partner A$AP Rocky and their children. Reports confirmed the singer remained inside during the shooting.

However, Rihanna has not publicly commented on the incident. Meanwhile, investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Scene

Police said the suspect is a woman in her 30s. She allegedly fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

However, officers arrested her shortly afterward without incident. Authorities also recovered a weapon during the arrest.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive. Meanwhile, police continue gathering evidence related to the attack.