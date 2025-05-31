Riots in Mandevu

Lusaka, Saturday, May 31,2025

The Zambia Police Service would like to inform the general public that yesterday May 30,2025 at around 23:00 hours, Undersheriffs from the Lusaka High Court executed a Court Order in favour of a company identified as SOFITEL. The Order granted the company ownership of the open space opposite Heroes Stadium, where marketeers have been trading illegally.

The operation, which continued into the early hours of today Saturday, was aimed at securing and fencing off the said premises. During this process, four makeshift stalls were dismantled, with no significant damage caused to other structures.

At around 05:00 hours, some traders who arrived to begin their business activities discovered that their merchandise had been tampered with, and some claimed items were missing. In response, they resorted to blocking the Great North Road in protest.

Police responded swiftly to the disturbance and engaged with the traders through their market leaders. The situation was calmed through dialogue without the use of teargas or discharge of firearms.However, a vehicle which passed through the area before the arrival of Police officers was stoned by agitated individuals.

We wish to assure the public that calm has since been restored. Trading activities have resumed, and traffic is now flowing normally. We urge all affected parties to remain peaceful and to resolve matters through lawful and constructive means.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER