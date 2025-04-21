Rising Cyber Threats in Zambia, How Laws Can Protect People and Businesses



By ; Hamunkoyo Tobbius -21/04/25



It was a warm afternoon in Kitwe when Mwewa received a message on Facebook from a well-dressed gentleman claiming to be an investment broker,Like many have observed many claiming to be ministers requesting for a friend request on Facebook, when in the actual sense they are scammers. His profile looked legitimate, with numerous posts showcasing happy clients and testimonials about lucrative returns. Eager to multiply his savings, Mwewa clicked on the link provided, filled out his details, and sent a small deposit to “secure” his investment.



Days passed, and the broker promised exponential growth on Mwewa’s investment—but whenever Mwewa asked for proof, the excuses piled up. Soon, the broker vanished. His profile disappeared, his phone number was disconnected, and Mwewa realized the painful truth,he had been scammed.How many of you have been victims? I have been one,



Social Media, A Double-Edged Sword



Mwewa was not alone. That same week, Natasha, a young university student from the University of Zambia, tried logging into her Whatsapp account only to find herself locked out, she could not access it, lost control of it. Someone had hijacked her account, changed her details, and was now messaging her contact pretending to be her, asking for money, selling counterfeit goods, and tarnishing her reputation. Friends who had known Natasha for years called her in confusion, asking why she was endorsing fraudulent businesses. With nowhere to turn, she felt powerless distressed and almost committing suicide .How many of you have found themselves in these situations? Have you been a victim?Then you have the right to support the cyber crime laws in Zambia.





Then there was Luyando, ( never mind about the name Luyando is a unisex name where I came from)an aspiring entrepreneur who had proudly launched his clothing brand online. He worked tirelessly to build his reputation, until one morning he woke up to find his name smeared across social media. Someone had fabricated stories about him being involved in illegal activities. The accusations spread like wildfire, costing him customers, business partnerships, and his dignity.The question I will ask you, should such a person go Scott Free?



Cybercrime is no longer a distant threat—it has become a daily struggle affecting Zambians of all backgrounds.



The Importance of Cybercrime Laws



The Zambia Computer Incidence Response Team (ZM-CIRT) reported over 10 million cyberattacks in 2021, ranging from mobile money reversal scams to account hijackings and false online promotions. Despite the dangers, many people remained unaware of how to protect themselves, and Zambia’s cybercrime laws had yet to catch up with the fast-moving digital landscape.



Strong legislation could help victims like Mwewa, Natasha, and Luyando by ensuring that cybercriminals are tracked, prosecuted, and penalized. It could also help businesses secure their online operations and empower individuals to safeguard their digital identities. Digital literacy campaigns, strengthened cybersecurity measures, and international cooperation could collectively curb the devastating impact of cyber threats.



As Zambia continues to embrace digital transformation, the battle against cybercrime must be fought on all fronts—through laws such as Cyber Crime Act of 2025, education, and vigilance. Citizens must learn how to recognize scams, protect their personal information, and report cybercriminals. With stronger cybercrime laws and stiffer penalties of 25 years ,life imprisonment and a more informed society, Zambia can create a safer, more trustworthy online space, one where Mwewa, Natasha, Luyando, and millions of others can thrive without fear of digital deception.



Mindset Must Change