RISING HARDLINER: IRAN’S NEW AYATOLLAH SET TO SHAKE GLOBAL STAGE



Iran’s emerging power figure, Mojtaba Khamenei, is being cast as a far more formidable and uncompromising leader than his predecessor.

Reports highlight his early years on the battlefield, fighting in multiple major engagements at just 17 shaping a reputation for resilience and toughness that now alarms Western observers.





Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson warns that Khamenei is no ordinary religious figure, describing him as a man who “forged his own path” beyond clerical circles.





With deep personal losses reportedly linked to conflicts involving Israel and the United States, analysts suggest he is unlikely to make concessions on Iran’s strategic interests.

His rise signals a potentially sharper, more confrontational chapter in already strained international relations.