RITA DOMINIC EXPLAINS WHY SHE ‘WAITED’ FOR OVER 40 YEARS TO GET MARRIED

IN a society which puts pressure on single adults, especially females, as to why they are not married, multi-award winning Nigerian actress Rita Dominic explains why she only tied the knot after 45years.

Ms Dominic, who is two years in marriage, explains that her ‘delay’ in getting married was to ensure that she gets married for the right reasons and not because of pressure from society.

“I wanted to be sure that I was marrying for the right reasons and not from the reasons that stem from societal pressure,” the 48-year-old Ms Dominic told a JoyFM journalist.

Asked if she had been pressured by society for being single at her age, the Nollywood actress who wed at age 46 quickly admitted.

“Ofcourse, even before I got married, the pressure was there for years but you know,I just turned a deaf ear,” the actress and model, who has featured in over 100 Nollywood productions, said.

The last born of four siblings of the Royal Waturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise, Ms Dominic also explains how she handled opinions from people who persistently questioned why she was single for ‘too long’

“At the end of the day like I always said, I will marry the man of my dreams and not the man society dreams for me because if anything goes wrong tomorrow, I will be the one left to pack up the pieces and not the society.

“So, I will do it when I want to do it at the right time and I believe I did it at the right time and with the right person, ” the public figure added.

The actress, who does not believe in “forcing things” in a relationship, said she had previously dated good people but the relations just never worked.

Ms Dominic, who stars in a the Wedding Fever movie, also briefly shared how she mate her husband.

“We were friends for a long time, and then we found love, and dated and then got married,” she explains about her first ever marriage.

When asked for her advise to anyone wishing to get married, this is what the Your Man is my man actress had to say.

“Marry your friend and make sure you guys, your goals and dreams are aligned,” she says.

The actress’ advise comes at a time when Zambian has been recording divorce cases in thousands, an arguable indication that some people could be rushing into the life long commitment.

(Mwebantu, Sunday, March 10th, 2024)