ROAD ALERT: GREAT EAST ROAD – RUFUNSA DISTRICT



THE Road Development Agency wishes to inform the public that due to ongoing flash floods, an Armco (steel) pipe culvert has been washed away at kilometre 87 in Rufunsa District along the Great East Road, from the Kenneth Kaunda

International Airport (KKIA) Roundabout in Lusaka.





Motorists and the general travelling public intending to use this route are advised to reschedule their travel until further notice to avoid inconvenience and ensure safety.





The RDA is currently on site and has commenced remedial works to address the emergency situation. The Agency regrets the inconvenience caused to road users..





A comprehensive statement will be issued later today to provide further updates on the situation.



Issued by:

ANTHONY MULOWA

CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS AND CORPORATE AFFAIRS MANAGER