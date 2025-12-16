Rob Reiner’s son Nick in custody after the Hollywood legend and wife were st@bbed to de@th

Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner’s son Nick is reportedly in custody and has been booked for murd£r after the Hollywood director and his wife were found stabbed to de@th.

According to Mail Online, the couple had their throats slit after a heated argument with a relative, understood to be Nick, turned de@dly at their $13.5million LA mansion on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives are said to be treating the incident as a double homicide and have been questioning the Hollywood director’s 32-year-old son.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to Mr and Mrs Reiner’s home at about 3.30 pm on Sunday and found a man, 78, and a woman, 68, dead in the property.

The couple’s daughter Romy, who lives just across the street, is said to have made the shocking discovery when she visited their sprawling six-bedroom estate yesterday afternoon.

Romy told police that a family member ‘should be a suspect’ because they are ‘dangerous’, TMZ reports.

Nick has previously spoken about his struggles with drug addiction, which saw him first attend rehab around his 15th birthday and experience periods of homelessness.

‘I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun,’ he told People in an interview in 2016.

Reiner made many of the best-known movies of the 1980s and 1990s, including Stand By Me and The Princess Bride in 1987, legal thriller A Few Good Men in 1992, and romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally in 1989.