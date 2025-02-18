Robert Chabinga has recounted how Edgar Lungu openly displayed personal animosity towards him

Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President, Robert Chabinga, has recounted how former President Edgar Lungu, as party leader, openly displayed personal animosity towards him during the adoption process leading up to the 2021 general elections.





President Chabinga explained that, due to his popularity, the initial party-adopted candidate, Jacob Sikazwe, was replaced by himself.



He claims that he was neglected during this process and had to single-handedly finance his campaigns.





Furthermore, President Chabinga asserted that he is the legitimate leader of the party, given that President Lungu formally resigned.



He stated that President Lungu’s leadership resulted from a fraudulent convention where votes were cast by a show of hands, unlike the election of Miles Sampa, who was voted in by genuine party members.





President Chabinga, who is also the leader of the opposition in Parliament, further disclosed how Miles Sampa betrayed the party for personal gain, in an attempt to hand it over to the former Head of State.



He strongly condemned Sampa as a traitor and a sellout, lacking in morality.



President Chabinga also questioned the Given Lubinda-led faction about the whereabouts of the 1.8 million Kwacha collected from aspiring presidential candidates.





He justified his takeover of the party by claiming that others, whom he referred to as crooks, exploited the party for personal gain at the expense of its progress and growth.



He criticized the faction as a group of cowards.



Additionally, President Chabinga commended President Hakainde Hichilema for his inclusivity towards Members of Parliament from the opposition.





He acknowledged President Hichilema’s role in facilitating development in key areas of his constituency, such as the construction of the Isoka/Muyombe road, increased Social Cash Transfer, and improved health facility stocking.





President Chabinga also praised the Ministry of Energy for terminating a contract awarded to Agro Fuel, stating that this will contribute to the reduction of petroleum product prices.





However, he reminded the new administration to work on reducing the overall cost of living



President Chabinga said this during Monday’s Edition of “Oxygen of Democracy” anchored by Alexander Musokotwane.