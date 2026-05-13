ROBERT CHABINGA LOSES UPND MAFINGA SOUTH PRIMARY ELECTION



EMBATTLED Patriotic Front President (2) Robert Chabinga has suffered a major setback in the UPND primary elections for Mafinga South after losing to young medical doctor and party loyalist, Dr. John Vwalika.





According to results from the party primaries, Dr. Vwalika emerged victorious, defeating Chabinga in the contest to become the adopted parliamentary candidate for Mafinga South





The outcome has sparked reactions among party supporters, with many describing it as a sign of growing support for new leadership within the constituency.





All calls to the outspoken former MP Robert Chabinga for a comment have gone unanswered.





Meanwhile, Dr. Vwalika’s supporters have welcomed the victory, saying it reflects the confidence party members have placed in his leadership and vision for Mafinga South.