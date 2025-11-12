Robert Chabinga Seeks Court Order to Block PF Convention

⬆️ BREAKING | Chabinga Seeks Court Order to Block PF Convention



Kabwe | Wednesday, 12 November 2025



Patriotic Front Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga has filed an urgent application in the Kabwe High Court seeking to block the party’s elective convention scheduled for later this month.





Chabinga, who is listed at the Registrar of Societies as the party’s legal office bearer, argues that no convention should proceed while PF’s internal disputes remain unresolved.





The filing sets the stage for a possible showdown that could upend the party’s succession race.





Court officials have confirmed receipt of the injunction application. The PF secretariat has yet to issue a formal response.





If granted, the order would freeze preparations for the convention where leading contenders Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu are vying for the presidency.





This development has reignited tension inside the PF, with legal and political factions already accusing each other of sabotage.





The People’s Brief is tracking this story closely from Kabwe and Lusaka. —Reporting by Goran Handya