ROBERT CHABINGA SELLING PF DEEDS FOR K3MILLION- Chabinga’s henchmen Mr. Ground and Chama Amelika

ROBERT CHABINGA SELLING PF DEEDS FOR K3MILLION



…Chabinga is not seeking re-election, expects to flee and settle in South Africa….





Expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga is selling the deeds of the Patriotic Front for K3million.





Chabinga’s henchmen Victor Kapungwe (Mr. Ground) and Chama Amelika exposed the plot and have warned him that Chabinga doesn’t share the proceeds, they will damage him.





They said Chabinga was not seeking the-election and was seeking a safe exit from Zambia hence the sale.





They warned the would-be buyers of the Party to ensure that they were included in the sale or they would frustrate the transaction.





The duo warned Chabinga that they suffered when they engaged in a process to grab the Party from the real owners.