ROBERT CHABINGA (UPND) AND FAITH MUNTHALI (CF) IN A TIGHT RACE IN MAFINGA

REPORT BY MAFINGA SOUTH CONSTITUENCY FB PAGE

Our investigations and ground assessments have revealed that the race for the Parliamentary seat in Mafinga South Constituency is shaping up to be a highly competitive contest, with political momentum currently centering around Robert M. Chabinga and Faith Munthali.

According to findings gathered from community engagements, political mobilization activities, and public sentiment across various wards, the two candidates appear to be commanding significant influence ahead of the elections. Other contenders are, at the moment, struggling to match the pace and visibility of the leading campaigns.



However, as political temperatures continue to rise, stakeholders are strongly urging all candidates and their supporters to exercise maximum restraint. Reports of growing political tension are emerging from different camps, raising concern among residents who fear possible violence during campaigns.

Political analysts say the coming weeks will be decisive as campaigns intensify and voters begin making final judgments on who is best positioned to represent the constituency in Parliament.