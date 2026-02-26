Robert De Niro BLASTS AMERICA: “I FEEL BETRAYED BY MY COUNTRY”



Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has launched a blistering attack on the state of the United States, declaring he feels “betrayed” by the nation he once proudly loved.





The outspoken actor said the phrase “We all love our country” now sticks in his throat, questioning how Americans can celebrate patriotism while facing gun violence in the streets and millions left without access to healthcare. He also slammed economic policies that, in his view, reward billionaire elites with generous tax breaks while ordinary citizens struggle to make ends meet.





De Niro further criticized leadership decisions that pardon violent offenders and shield powerful wrongdoers, calling it a betrayal of basic justice and decency.





While insisting he doesn’t expect perfection, the Oscar winner said America must “return to the values” that once defined its strength, compassion, and humanity or risk losing its moral compass altogether.