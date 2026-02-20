Robert Mugabe’s Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale, Harare, stands as one of the most iconic symbols of his long rule in Zimbabwe.

Named after its striking blue Chinese-style roof tiles, the residence was constructed between 2000 and 2006 by a Serbian firm, reportedly funded through a mix of party resources and foreign donations. Zee

Situated in one of Harare’s wealthiest suburbs, the estate was designed to showcase both luxury and authority, making it far larger and more lavish than the official State House where Mugabe conducted much of his presidential work.





The mansion itself is vast, reportedly featuring around 25 bedrooms, many of which have ensuite bathrooms and spa facilities, and possibly up to 24 bathrooms in total. The residence spreads across multiple floors, with grand reception areas, formal guest rooms, and office suites.

Additional features include two large water features, extensive gardens, and entertainment areas designed for hosting high-profile visitors. The combination of bedrooms, bathrooms, and recreational spaces made Blue Roof less a home and more a private palace fit for a head of state and his family.





Security and privacy were paramount, with the estate sitting on tens of acres of wooded land, heavily guarded during and after Mugabe’s presidency.





The mansion’s scale, lavish design, and high-profile location turned it into a symbol of power and prestige, as well as controversy, given Zimbabwe’s broader economic struggles.

Today, the Blue Roof remains a defining landmark of Mugabe’s legacy, representing both the opulence of his presidency and the enduring fascination with his personal life.