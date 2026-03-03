Robert Mugabe’s Son Back in Court as Bail Decision Delayed in South Africa



Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the 28-year-old son of former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, remains behind bars after his bail hearing was pushed back at the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg.





He and his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze (33), are facing serious charges linked to a February 19 shooting incident at a Hyde Park residence.

Authorities allege that a 23-year-old employee was shot in the back while trying to flee during an altercation. The victim is reportedly still in critical condition.





Prosecutors have cited missing documentation related to an additional immigration matter as the reason for the postponement.

The case includes charges such as attempted murder, obstruction of justice, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Investigators are still searching for the weapon believed to have been used.





Mugabe’s legal team says he is coping well in custody as the matter continues to attract public attention, especially given his high-profile background.





The court is expected to revisit the bail application later this week.