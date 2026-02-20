Robert Mugabe’s Son Charged with Attempted Murder After Hyde Park Shooting





Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe’s late former President Robert Mugabe, has been formally arrested and charged with attempted murder following the shooting of a gardener at his luxury home in the upscale Johannesburg suburb of Hyde Park.





The 29-year-old Mugabe is expected to appear before the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court, on Monday alongside a second, unidentified suspect, who is also facing the same charge.





The incident occurred on Thursday morning at the residence Mugabe shares with his brother, Robert Mugabe Jnr.



According to police, the 23-year-old victim, a gardener employed at the property, was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. While initial reports suggested a single gunshot wound, sources indicate the victim may have been shot twice in the back. The altercation is believed to have stemmed from a labour dispute .





Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that officers were flagged down by private security and arrived to find the wounded man. While a cartridge was found at the scene, the firearm used in the shooting has not yet been recovered. “The two men that were brought in for questioning…have been officially arrested, and are expected to appear before Alexandra Court soon on charges of attempted murder,” Nevhuhulwi confirmed.





This arrest is the latest in a string of controversies involving the Mugabe brothers, who have lived in South Africa for several years and earned a reputation for lavish parties and unruly behaviour . Neighbours in Hyde Park have claimed that gunshots at the property are “frequent,” with one resident expressing fear, stating, “It is not for the first time we are hearing gunshots”.





Chatunga’s legal troubles are not new. In 2023, he was accused of assault following an altercation at a Sandton nightclub . Just last year, he was arrested in Zimbabwe along with two bodyguards for allegedly assaulting security guards at a mining site. His brother, Robert Mugabe Jnr, also appeared in a Harare court in October on charges of drug possession .



The Mugabe family has a contentious legal history i