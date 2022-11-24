Roberto advises Blake to talk things out with Yo Maps over “Aweah”

By Daily Star Reporter

The debate on social media regarding Blake being Yo Map’s cowriter for his latest banger “Aweah” has continued.

Aweah, which was released five days ago has proven to be the biggest Zambian song.

In only four days, the song had a million views on YouTube, making it the first ever Zambian song to get such numbers on the said platform in a short period of time.

The dropping of the song however has been followed with drama between Yo Maps and Blake.

Blake claims that Yo Maps did not honor the deal the made regarding the song.

He says he has been sidelined and he complained that this is the first time he has ever been treated this way by an established artiste.

Blake said Yo Maps isn’t the only artist he has helped and will never be the last one.

The young artist claims that Yo Maps reached out to him seeking help with writing the song.

Yo Maps and his manager DJ Kandeke have however brushed off the claims by Blake.

Some people have however been left wondering if Blake made up the story or not. Some have raised questions as to whether Blake is a ghost writer.

Meanwhile, Roberto has advised Blake to talk this out with Yo Maps.

“I know Blake Zambia I can safely say I’ve had him under my wings for a while. I had a conversation with him over a lot, that has happened. I know he meant no harm in sharing his joy over a released project. When a song is good, everyone present is excited over it. I think it’s a case of a misunderstood initial post, that led to a lot of say,” he said.

“I’ve since advised my young brother, to make peace with anyone, that felt his post meant otherwise.

A win for one, is a win for everyone, no one wins when we fight over one’s success. Congrats Yo Maps Yo on a brilliant song. Keep winning.”

