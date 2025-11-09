ROBERTO SAYS HE TURNED DOWN PERFORMING AT DAVIDO’S HEADLINED SHOW BECAUSE THE MONEY WAS LESS THAN WHAT HE CHARGES FOR A WEDDING





Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido is scheduled to perform at the ZAMSAFARI Festival of All Stars this December 20th at Lusaka Showgrounds.





Singer Roberto revealed to News Diggers that he turned down an offer to share the stage with the Afrobeats star because the organisers offered less money compared to what he charges for a wedding.





“I actually turned down an offer for the very same event because the money that I was offered did not make any logical sense to me,” he told News Diggers in part.





Meanwhile, singer Towela Kaira, DJ Switcher and rapper K Star and comedian Kapembwa are among Zambian creatives that will be part of the highly anticipated event.





Like many other Zambian artists who took the same path in the past, Roberto’s decision highlights his strong stance on valuing his artistry and professionalism, reinforcing his reputation as one of Zambia’s most principled performers.





Nevertheless, there is a lot of anticipation for the event despite there being no official announcement from the Nigerian Afrobeats star.





This has brought some scepticism among social users as Davido is reportedly having only two shows in December according to his socials.



