Romania Grants U.S. Access to Key NATO Base for Middle East Operations



Romania has approved a U.S. request for temporary use of Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Europe’s largest NATO facility on the Black Sea coast.

The Supreme Council of National Defense gave the green light, allowing American refueling aircraft, fighter jet deployments, surveillance gear, and up to 500 personnel to support ongoing operations in the Middle East, including against Iran.





President Nicusor Dan described the move as strictly defensive, with no munitions storage involved. Parliament backed the decision with a strong majority vote despite opposition from far-right parties. The base, already home to around 1,000 U.S. troops, provides critical logistics close to conflict zones while enhancing NATO’s eastern flank posture.





This step reinforces strong U.S.-Romanian alliance ties and ensures reliable forward support for American forces facing threats from Tehran, even as risks of escalation remain real near Russia’s sphere of influence.