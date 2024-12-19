R@pist actor who said he was Brad Pitt’s body-double jailed for r@ping 5 women

An actor who claimed he was a stand-in for Brad Pitt has been jailed for r@ping five women and attacking two others in a decade-long campaign of abus£.

Luke Ford, 35, was also found guilty of secretly removing a condom during s£x in what is believed to be Scotland’s first “stealthing” case.

The jobbing actor bragged of standing in for Hollywood star Pitt on the 2013 zombie apocalypse blockbuster World War Z, part of which was filmed in Glasgow.

He was jailed for 21 years at the city’s High Court today after being convicted of 18 charges relating to the abuse of seven female partners, five of whom he r@ped

Prosecutors told how Ford would use dating apps to prey on women, love-bombing them before seeking to control and abuse them.

One method of exerting control was to secretly take intimate photos and videos which he would blackmail them with to do as he demanded, the court heard.

Ford was said to have met a psychologist on Tinder in 2017 and the court heard how the pair discussed having s£x after several dates.

When she insisted she would not do so without a condom, Ford replied: “Good idea.”

But when she handed him one in bed, he did not use it.

Giving evidence, the woman said: “I was shocked and upset. I would not have had s£x with him without a condom. I asked him to leave. I felt completely violated.”

When she challenged Ford the following day, he dismissed her as “paranoid” and said it was “no big deal”, adding: “Just get the pill and if you are pregnant get rid of it.”

Ford, originally of Stirling, was also found guilty of several ass@ults, including str@ngling one victim and banging another’s head against a car window.

Katrina Parkes, procurator fiscal for High Court s£xual offending, said: “Luke Ford is a serial offender who demonstrated no respect for the consent of his victims.

“He was prepared to use manipulation, force or threats to carry out his abuse. He showed disregard for the importance of consent between partners.

“It is significant that amongst the many offences he committed our prosecutors were able to prove rape in Ford’s failure to use a condom during s£x – without the consent of his then-partner.

“This demonstrates the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service’s commitment to continued development in the way s£xual offences are prosecuted, using every tool at our disposal to secure justice for victims.

“I hope that the many victims in this troubling case find some relief in Ford being held accountable for his offending. I commend them for their courage and strength.

“I would urge any victim of similar offending to take confidence from Ford’s conviction. Please come forward, report your experience and seek help.”