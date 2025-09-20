RTSA BOSS SAYS HE HAS NO INTENTIONS OF RESIGNING OVER LEAKED AUDIO ON ALLEGED TRIBALISM



Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Chief Executive Officer, Amon Mweemba, has made it clear that he has no intentions of resigning following the circulation of a leaked audio in which he is accused of promoting tribalism.





Mr. Mweemba has brushed aside calls for his resignation, insisting that stepping down is not even on the table. He argued that those calling for his departure are either misinformed or simply seeking to stir unnecessary controversy.



He stated that the comments made in the leaked audio were deliberately taken out of context, stressing that his intention was merely to emphasize the importance of a more balanced employment structure within the agency.





Mr. Mweemba revealed that he has already engaged his appointing authority to clarify the matter, but maintained that the issue has been grossly misunderstood and exaggerated by the public.





With a tone of defiance, the RTSA boss said he refuses to be dictated to by what he described as “armchair critics” who do not understand the inner workings of the institution.





He further warned that he will not allow himself to be dragged into political games, noting that his mandate is to lead RTSA with professionalism and impartiality not to appease detractors.





Mr. Mweemba confidently maintained that he remains firmly in charge of the institution and is determined to continue delivering on his duties despite what he termed as “baseless noise.”





He challenged those questioning his leadership to present tangible evidence of wrongdoing instead of, in his words, “crying foul over shadows.”





“I was appointed to serve, not to resign at the whim of every rumor. I will not be intimidated by misplaced outrage,” he declared.