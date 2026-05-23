Rubio cites progress in Iran talks, but casts doubt on breakthrough

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday “some progress” had been made in talks on Iran and suggested there could be news later in the day, while cautioning that no breakthrough was certain.

“There may be news later today. I don’t have news at this very moment, but there might be some news a little later today,” Rubio told reporters in New Delhi. “There may not be. I hope there will be, but I’m not sure yet.”

“There’s been some progress done, some progress made, even as I speak to you now, there’s some work being done,” he said. “There is a chance that, whether it’s later today, tomorrow, in a couple days, we may have something to say, but this issue needs to be solved, as the president said, one way or another.”